Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply
Oil held gains in New York after rising above $60 a barrel for the first time in a year as a deepening energy crisis in the U.S. disrupted crude production and forced the shutdown of some of the nation’s biggest refineries.
As much as 1.7 million barrels a day of oil output has halted and deliveries via pipeline suspended as freezing weather cripples Texas’s power system and blackouts spread to other states in the central U.S. Energy Aspects Ltd. said 3 million barrels a day of processing capacity could be off-line.
The combination of frigid temperatures and refinery closures has spurred a scramble for fuels and is likely to lead to higher U.S. prices for all kinds of products from gasoline to propane.
“There are some tailwinds behind oil prices at the moment,” said Fiona Boal, Head of Commodities and Real Assets at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. “We will continue to see these spurts of either very cold or very hot weather that can have drastic and immediate impact on supply, but they don’t tend to be very long-lasting.”
The crisis is just the latest in a series of cold snaps in the northern hemisphere that have boosted oil consumption this year.
In Europe, the North Sea oil market, which helps price more than two-thirds of the world’s crude, also saw its biggest spate of bullish activity in years on Monday. Meanwhile, a potential refinery worker strike in Norway was averted after the SAFE union struck a deal with the Norwegian Oil & Gas Association.
Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts have helped the global crude benchmark rally more than 20% this year as swollen global stockpiles are drawn down even as a stubbornly persistent coronavirus leads to more lockdowns.
The rebalancing and U.S. crisis are rapidly reshaping oil’s futures curve. Brent’s prompt timespread is 60 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish market structure where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones -- compared with 29 cents at the beginning of last week.
Still, concerns remain over the sustainability of crude’s rally. Both Brent and WTI’s 14-day Relative Strength Indexes remain well above 70 in a sign that prices could be due for a pullback. In China, the world’s biggest oil importer, travel over the Lunar New Year period is well below normal levels amid a resurgence of Covid-19 in parts of the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TikTok's US ad business roars back as Trump's threats recede
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore reduces foreign workers quota in manufacturing sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil holds near $60 in New York as power crisis hits US supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at ₹1.96 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty end flat as some banks fall, Reliance gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extends its rally to an all-time high close to $50,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at ₹47,409, silver ₹70,280
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future Group creditors scramble to recover $2.5 billion loans
- Future, India's No.2 retailer with more than 1,700 stores, has been hit hard by the pandemic and agreed to sell most of its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance in a $3.4 billion deal. The transaction, however, has faced legal hurdles with e-commerce giant Amazon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The world will pay more for meat as food inflation deepens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's economic recovery is gaining steam: S&P
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps 300 pts to record high of 52,450 in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meeting
- The meeting will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaguar Land Rover charts road to electric future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Vivad se Vishwas an option to resolve Cairn, Voda disputes’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox