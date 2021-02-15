Oil markets are now balanced, says Russian deputy premier Novak
Global oil markets have balanced following last year’s coronavirus-induced collapse in demand, according to Russia’s deputy prime minister.
“The last few months we have seen low volatility, which means that the market is balanced, and the prices that we see today certainly correspond to the situation in the market,” Alexander Novak said to state television, according to the Interfax newswire. Crude will probably average between $45 and $60 a barrel this year, said Novak, who was energy minister until President Vladimir Putin promoted him in November.
Brent crude has surged 21% this year to $62.43 a barrel as energy use recovers in the U.S. and China and nations roll out vaccines. Prices have also been buoyed by deep supply cuts from members of the OPEC+ cartel, including Russia.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners -- a grouping known as OPEC+ -- have said they will try to quickly clear the surplus stockpiles built up during the pandemic.
Russia’s OPEC+ production quota increased by 125,000 barrels a day in January, and is set to rise by another 65,000 barrels daily both in February and March.
Novak also said the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline will go ahead, despite U.S. attempts to delay it. Work on the line, which is meant to take gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, resumed in November.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wholesale Price Index inflation up at 2.03% for January against 1.22% last month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil markets are now balanced, says Russian deputy premier Novak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RailTel's ₹819 crore IPO to open for subscription on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices remain steady, other metals advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex rallies over 500 points to fresh peak; Nifty tests 15,300
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nureca IPO opens on Monday. All you need to know
- Nureca will launch the shares in the fixed price band between ₹396 to ₹400 with a piece of the face value of ₹10 per share.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese economy records 12.7% growth for a second quarter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Motors to focus on CV biz under new CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to ₹4,532 crore; Arpu up at ₹121
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPF payments of 4 million staff held up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox