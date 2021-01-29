Oil prices rangebound as supply cuts offset virus worries
Oil prices edged up on Friday but traded in a tight range as demand concerns caused by new coronavirus variants and slow vaccine rollouts offset a cut in Saudi Arabian oil supply and falling US oil inventories.
Brent crude futures for March rose 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $55.76 a barrel by 1007 GMT.
The Brent March contract expires on Friday. The more active April contract was up 27 cents, or 0.5%, at $55.37.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $52.41.
"Restrictions on the demand side because of lockdowns are countered by a sufficient reduction in supply ... preventing prices from falling or rising to any significant extent," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March. Compliance with output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, has improved in January.
A 9.9 million barrel drawdown in US oil inventories last week and forecasts for a small drop in US oil production in February were also price-supportive.
However, market gains have been capped by worries about stalled vaccine rollouts and the spread of contagious new variants of the coronavirus.
Europe’s fight to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies intensified on Thursday when the European Union warned drug companies such as AstraZeneca that it would use all legal means or even block exports to ensure shots are delivered as promised.
"The expected rebound in global oil demand depends a great deal on the pace of Covid-19 vaccine distribution," said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.
"Any loss of momentum in vaccination programmes will undermine the strength of the global oil demand recovery."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk fails to get Indian American student's defamation lawsuit thrown out
- Randeep Hothi, a University of Michigan graduate student known as “@skabooshka” on Twitter, drew Musk’s wrath two years ago after two incidents, both of which Hothi claims were harmless.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO: COVAX to cover 3% of poor countries' populations in first half of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin investors may lose everything, European Central Bank warns
- Gabriel Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything you need to know about Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day-trader favorites rally again as Robinhood eases trading ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices rangebound as supply cuts offset virus worries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin soars 14% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's biggest drugmaker profit beats estimates as sales rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Benchmarks fall for 6th session; Sensex dives 588 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust IPO opens on Feb 3: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia expected to cut March crude prices for Asia: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway sovereign wealth fund dumps oil stocks amid $10 billion loss
- Norway’s wealth fund, the world’s biggest, started turning its back on oil and gas more than three years ago. The intention back then was to diversify away from an industry to which Norway’s economy was heavily exposed, with a view to addressing a key financial risk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Oil's quarterly profit more than doubles on inventory gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding short-term goals – why you should stay away from debt!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox