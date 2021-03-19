Oil slump deepens as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns
Prices plunged the most on Thursday since last summer, leaving oil down nearly 10% this week with the reality that the pandemic is abiding, even if infections have plummeted in the U.S., the worst-hit country and biggest crude consumer.
Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Rising Covid‑19 cases, particularly in Brazil, also weighed on the demand outlook, and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured oil prices.
Edelweiss’ shares fall on reports of irregularities at its ARC unit
By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:25 AM IST
- According to Moneycontrol, the MCA has ordered an inspection of the company’s books following a shareholder’s complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Reserve Bank of India.
TV ad volumes climb to all-time highs in Jan-Feb
By Lata Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:21 AM IST
- TV channels in the film and music genre saw a bigger spike in ad volumes at 25% and 24% respectively.
Rajya Sabha clears bill to hike FDI in insurance to 74%
By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:16 AM IST
- The Upper House cleared the Bill by a voice vote after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to queries raised by protesting Opposition party members.
Adani Wilmar hires i-banks to prepare for ₹5,000-cr IPO
By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:12 AM IST
- A growing number of companies are trying to go public, capitalising on the buoyant investor sentiment that has led to record subscriptions of initial share sales.
Markets skid on high yields, rising caseload
By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:06 AM IST
- Markets in the rest of the Asia-Pacific were broadly higher, while Europe was mixed
HC restrains Future, upholds Singapore tribunal’s ruling
By Anirudh Laskar, Richa Banka, Mumbai/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST
- The Reliance-Future deal is awaiting clearances from the Supreme Court and the National Company Law Tribunal
Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with their finger movements, the company said in a blog post.
IMF praises Canada Covid-19 pandemic response, forecasts 4.4% growth this year
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST
The Canadian economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, is expected to rebound this year -- after contracting 5.4 percent in 2020 -- with a boost from higher oil prices and pent up domestic demand for goods and services, as well as trickle from a US$1.9 trillion injection to rescue the US economy.
India's economy projected to record 'stronger' recovery in 2021, says UN body
Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The economy, which is estimated to contract by 6.9% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will grow by 5% in 2021, according to UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
Tesla to miss out on UK subsidy as government lowers price cap
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:05 PM IST
UK transport authorities on Thursday cut a purchasing bonus for electric cars, vans and trucks to 2,500 pounds ($3,491) from 3,000 pounds, and lowered the price of models qualifying to less than 35,000 pounds.
HC restrains Future Group from going ahead with Reliance deal on Amazon plea
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The Delhi high court directed the Future Group and its directors to deposit ₹20 lakh cost in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for providing Covid-19 vaccines to senior citizens of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.
The importance of goal-based investing for wealth creation
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Goal setting isn’t just essential when it comes to reaching higher professional echelons. When it comes to money management goalposts can play a critical role in ensuring that you maintain financial discipline and your saving and investment strategies are not going awry.
Sensex plunges over 500 points at 49,216.52, Nifty down by 163.45 points
ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
- The benchmark indexes have fallen every day so far this week.
Asian markets rally on Fed growth, rate outlook
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
With growth already expected to burst higher this year, huge stimulus spending kicking in and vaccines being rolled out, investors have in recent weeks grown worried about a surge in inflation that could force the central bank to reconsider its dovish stance.