IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Oil steadies after sell-off as demand doubts persist
Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.36%, to $63.51 a barrel.(Reuters file photo)
Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.36%, to $63.51 a barrel.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil steadies after sell-off as demand doubts persist

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.55%, to $59.67 a barrel by 0755 GMT. Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.36%, to $63.51 a barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:19 PM IST

Oil prices steadied on Friday, but were down 8% for the week, after an overnight sell-off as a new wave of coronavirus infections across Europe triggered fresh lockdowns and dampened expectations of any imminent recovery in fuel demand.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.55%, to $59.67 a barrel by 0755 GMT.

Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.36%, to $63.51 a barrel.

The market is increasingly nervous about the outlook for fuel demand as new lockdown measures are imposed and vaccination rollouts stall, analysts said.

Oil prices plunged 7% for a fifth day in a row on Thursday as several large European economies have reimposed lockdowns and vaccination programmes have been slowed by distribution issues and concerns about possible side-effects.

Several French regions, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a four-week lockdown from Friday.

"That will impact oil consumption in Europe and thus potentially give oil prices a modest headwind," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations after regulators declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, the programme halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.

Britain will have to slow its Covid-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply delay.

Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 0.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, although it expects the OPEC+ grouping of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to act to offset that.

Supplies of oil are plentiful, with Saudi Arabia's crude exports increasing in January for a seventh straight month to the highest since April 2020, the Joint Organisations Data Initiative website found on Thursday.

Shipments from the world's biggest oil exporter increased to 6.582 million barrels per day in January from 6.495 million the previous month.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Three Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a “pervasive data tracking business.”(Reuters file photo)
Three Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a “pervasive data tracking business.”(Reuters file photo)
business

Google says it removed over 3 billion bad advertisements globally in 2020

ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST
According to Mashable, the organisation has also limited an extra 6.4 billion advertisements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domestic and external demand has been on the mend since the easing of restrictions, which has led to improved manufacturing output in recent months
Domestic and external demand has been on the mend since the easing of restrictions, which has led to improved manufacturing output in recent months
business

India's economy may grow at 12% in 2021: Moody's Analytics

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Core inflation is likely to see a more controlled rise in 2021, although food-price or fuel-driven inflation can become a recurring factor, weighing on household disposable income.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday as the dollar fell to a 2-1/2 year low.(Reuters)
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday as the dollar fell to a 2-1/2 year low.(Reuters)
business

Gold price marginally high, but 11,000 down from August's record high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The precious metals have declined by more than 10,000 from their last year peaks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File Photo)
Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File Photo)
business

‘Flawed’: Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge flays Insurance Amendment Bill

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, demanded that the bill be sent to a Standing Committee. Passed in the Upper House by a voice vote on Thursday, it raises FDI in insurance to 74% from the current 49%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of the BSE(ANI)
A file photo of the BSE(ANI)
business

Sensex tanks over 600 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 14,400

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The 30-share BSE index was trading 617.10 points or 1.25 per cent lower at 48,599.42, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 201.35 points or 1.38 per cent to 14,356.50.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rising Covid‑19 cases, particularly in Brazil, also weighed on the demand outlook, and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured oil prices.(REUTERS)
Rising Covid‑19 cases, particularly in Brazil, also weighed on the demand outlook, and a stronger U.S. dollar pressured oil prices.(REUTERS)
business

Oil slump deepens as Europe faces pandemic lockdowns

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Prices plunged the most on Thursday since last summer, leaving oil down nearly 10% this week with the reality that the pandemic is abiding, even if infections have plummeted in the U.S., the worst-hit country and biggest crude consumer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Edelweiss ARC on Thursday strongly denied the allegations.
Edelweiss ARC on Thursday strongly denied the allegations.
business

Edelweiss’ shares fall on reports of irregularities at its ARC unit

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • According to Moneycontrol, the MCA has ordered an inspection of the company’s books following a shareholder’s complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Reserve Bank of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top 10 advertisers drove TV ad volumes with 45% contribution and 35% growth.(AP)
The top 10 advertisers drove TV ad volumes with 45% contribution and 35% growth.(AP)
business

TV ad volumes climb to all-time highs in Jan-Feb

By Lata Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • TV channels in the film and music genre saw a bigger spike in ad volumes at 25% and 24% respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the goal was to further the process of economic reforms and that the decision to increase foreign investment ceiling was taken after consultations
Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the goal was to further the process of economic reforms and that the decision to increase foreign investment ceiling was taken after consultations
business

Rajya Sabha clears bill to hike FDI in insurance to 74%

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The Upper House cleared the Bill by a voice vote after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to queries raised by protesting Opposition party members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Adani Wilmar edible oil plant in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The company has the largest range of edible oils comprising soya bean, sunflower, mustard and rice bran, among others.
An Adani Wilmar edible oil plant in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The company has the largest range of edible oils comprising soya bean, sunflower, mustard and rice bran, among others.
business

Adani Wilmar hires i-banks to prepare for 5,000-cr IPO

By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal , Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • A growing number of companies are trying to go public, capitalising on the buoyant investor sentiment that has led to record subscriptions of initial share sales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE Sensex fell 1.17% to close at 49,216.52.(Bloomberg)
The BSE Sensex fell 1.17% to close at 49,216.52.(Bloomberg)
business

Markets skid on high yields, rising caseload

By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:06 AM IST
  • Markets in the rest of the Asia-Pacific were broadly higher, while Europe was mixed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court also ordered the attachment of all properties of Kishore Biyani, and directed Future Group and its directors to deposit <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 lakh in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.(Mint Photo)
The court also ordered the attachment of all properties of Kishore Biyani, and directed Future Group and its directors to deposit 20 lakh in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.(Mint Photo)
business

HC restrains Future, upholds Singapore tribunal’s ruling

By Anirudh Laskar, Richa Banka, Mumbai/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST
  • The Reliance-Future deal is awaiting clearances from the Supreme Court and the National Company Law Tribunal
READ FULL STORY
Close
This marks as a step-up for Facebook in a hotly contested race among tech giants like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.(REUTERS)
This marks as a step-up for Facebook in a hotly contested race among tech giants like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.(REUTERS)
business

Facebook developing wristband to support augmented reality glasses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Wearers of the band would be able to interact with the virtual world with their finger movements, the company said in a blog post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A man walks with a face mask on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A man walks with a face mask on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

IMF praises Canada Covid-19 pandemic response, forecasts 4.4% growth this year

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST
The Canadian economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, is expected to rebound this year -- after contracting 5.4 percent in 2020 -- with a boost from higher oil prices and pent up domestic demand for goods and services, as well as trickle from a US$1.9 trillion injection to rescue the US economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image
Representative Image
business

India's economy projected to record 'stronger' recovery in 2021, says UN body

Posted by Karan Manral | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The economy, which is estimated to contract by 6.9% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will grow by 5% in 2021, according to UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP