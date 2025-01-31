Ola Electric to unveil Gen 3 electric scooter today

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd will be unveiling its third generation electric scooters on January 31, 2025, the company's founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and founder of Ola Electric, speaks during a press conference ahead of the company's IPO launch in Mumbai.(Reuters)

"Bringing the 'Next Level' with @OlaElectric Gen 3 scooters! We've significantly surpassed Gen 2 products in every way -- much higher performance, more features, great design! And a surprise to change the industry all over again," he wrote in a post on X (Formerly Twitter).

The Bengaluru-based EV scooter maker expects the new platform to bring in around 20 per cent worth of margin savings, according to a report by news agency PTI which cited Aggarwal as having said in his second quarter call with analysts.

"In terms of gross margin, we expect about a 20 point improvement as Gen 3 plays out over the next 12 months step-by-step," the report quoted him as saying.

He mentioned that for the Gen 3 upgrade, the company “doing rearchitecture of the electronics platform to lower the number of ECUs into smaller, largely a single board.”

"We're doing some very cool work on battery as a structure which takes away some layers of plastic," he added.

The company also reworked the mechanicals and the way the fabrication of the vehicle happens in the factory to reduce the manufacturing cost.