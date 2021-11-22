OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition: Ample persuasion for fans to splurge

Harry Potter fans would appreciate the finer touches on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition smartwatch. That is what it is. One of the rarest, unambiguous tech products we have seen in a while.

You know exactly the audience they are for. And they’ve been made just for that. The OnePlus Watch that has already seen one special edition, the Cobalt Edition, is doing enough to get the Harry Potter fans excited. Mind you, this isn’t a bunch of wallpapers masquerading as everything.

The regular OnePlus Watch currently commands a price tag of ₹14,999 before the deals and offers. The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition rightly carries a slight premium - this is priced at ₹16,999 and that’s the price point that the regular OnePlus Watch vacated with the pricing recalibration.

Everything else pretty well remains as it should, on the spec sheet and the features list. The innards are the same. What has changed is the exterior and some new software elements added to complete the Harry Potter experience.

This feels better than the default too, from the outset. The vegan leather strap is better to look at and feels worth the money as it hugs your wrist, than a silicon band (popularly known as sport bands) every will be able to manage. The watch casing isn’t exactly beige or brown or a shade of gold. It is, depending on the angle of light reflecting off its chiseled contours, it alternates between copper and brown inspired by a generous dash of red. The leather strap is a nice darker contrast, giving this watch the sort of sophistication which the Cobalt Edition also did very well.

Small things make a difference - there is now a lightning bolt on the power button. The leather strap has the Hogwarts crest embossed while the clasp has Harry Potter inscribed on it. If you were sitting on the fence so far about whether this can be a true collectors’ edition for the fans, this should gently nudge you towards conviction.

The rounded dial, the somewhat flush hardware keys on the side of the dial, the curved glass and how it all comes together is pleasant to look at. Underneath, the part that touches your skin is still plastic as before.

Power this on and you’ll now have a choice of six new Harry Potter special watch faces - the Hogwarts badge, the castle and four of what you’d recognise as the Hogwarts houses - Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin and Hufflepuff. In our opinion, the badge looks the best in combination with the watch casing, the strap and accentuates the black levels this display can replicate. You’ll also see a new charging animation every time you dock the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition on the charger.

As far as the hardware goes, everything underneath this display is as it is on every other OnePlus Watch. That means you see the same 1.39-inch AMOLED display which we believe does a fair job of balancing richness and visibility, 4GB internal storage, the always-on display mode, the water resistance ratings and the full gamut of expected health tracking features including heart rate data, blood oxygen monitoring and more than 110 predefined exercise modes to start with. Which makes us wonder, would you really want to get this beautiful watch drenched in sweat?

The good thing is that battery life should still clock about a week on a single charge, with always-on display turned off.

You need the OnePlus Health app on your Android phone to set this up and use it, which means Apple iPhone users continue to be kept out of this loop of Harry Potter goodness. Revenge for all these years of teasing the Android phone world with the Apple Watch?

It may be tough to keep the Harry Potter fans from splurging money. From the limited-edition box packing that slides apart to give the illusion of the Diagon Alley to the little things that OnePlus has done on the inside and outside, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition does have enough to warrant a genuine consideration as a limited run piece.

A collector’s item. And if someone doesn’t agree, you can always rest easy with the knowledge that only genuine fans would understand the value.