Onion prices soar to 80 in Delhi, Mumbai; rates touch 5-year high in November

The onion prices across several major cities have soared significantly over the past few days, leaving customers in distress. The price of onions has risen from ₹40-60 kg to ₹70-80 per kg at the wholesale markets, reported ANI. In some cities, the prices of onion have doubled, rising by nearly ₹40 in a span of a few days. Onion prices rise significantly across Delhi and Mumbai

The spike in onion prices is having a significant impact on households and impacting consumer habits, leading to volatility in the wholesale markets. In metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the prices of onions per kg have reached their 5-year high in November.

While the rising onion prices have left customers teary eyes, the sellers are struggling to keep up with the rising rates as sales reduce.

Speaking to ANI, a seller at a market in Delhi said, “The price of onions has risen from ₹60 to ₹70 per kilo. We source it from the mandi so the prices we receive from there affect the prices on which we sell it.”

The seller further said, “There has been a reduction in sales because of the price hike but people are still purchasing it since it is an important part of food eating habits here.”

A buyer, Faiza shared her distress over the price hike of onions and said, "The price of onions has shot up even though it should have come down according to the season. I purchased onions at 70 ₹per kilo. It has affected food-eating habits in the household. I appeal the government to atleast reduce the prices of vegetables that are eaten every day."

As of November 8, the price of onion per kg is ₹80 in majority of areas across Delhi. The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country including across the markets in Mumbai.

A buyer in Mumbai, Dr Khan, told ANI on Saturday, "The price of onions and garlic has gone up manifold. It has doubled. This has also affected the budget of the household. I purchased 5 kilos of onion for 360 Rs."

Expressing hope that the prices will soon come down, another customer said, "Prices of onions have hiked up. The price of onions has risen from 40-60 ₹per kilo to 70-80 ₹per kilo. But like Sensex hike and fall, the onion price will also come down."

(With inputs from ANI)