Onion prices surge in Chandigarh after tomato rates ease

Onion prices, which were ₹60 per kg just two weeks ago, have surged to ₹80 per kg at apni mandis in Chandigarh and ₹90 per kg at retail shops, bringing fresh concern to residents after the recent spike in tomato prices had finally begun to ease. Onion prices, which were ₹ 60 per kg just two weeks ago, have surged to ₹ 80 per kg at apni mandis in Chandigarh and ₹ 90 per kg at retail shops. (HT File Photo)

Mandi officials attribute the rise to erratic supply from Maharashtra and predict that prices could climb even further in the coming days.

“Heavy rainfall in the month of October in Maharashtra, the country’s top onion grower, has delayed the new crop of red onions, creating a shortage of supply in the entire country, especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh,” said Komal Sharma, mandi supervisor and in-charge, apni mandi, Punjab Mandi Board.

“Since onions are not produced locally, we are totally dependent on supply from Maharashtra. But central government agencies are trying to ensure new onion crops from Alwar to north India, which can contribute to a decline in open-market onion prices,” Sharma added.

Tomato rates down to ₹60 per kg

On the bright side, another kitchen staple, tomato, which was being sold for ₹100 per kg in apni mandis till October 20, is now available for ₹60 per kg.

“Inclement weather conditions had disrupted local tomato production in Punjab since July. In September and October, onions were being transported from Himachal Pradesh, and due to erratic supply amid the monsoon, along with transportation and logistics issues, tomato prices had climbed to ₹100 per kg. Now, with the weather conditions improving, the supply has been restored and prices have dropped to ₹50-60 per kg,” said Sharma.

In more good news, the prices of other vegetables have also come down. Among them, capsicum is being sold at ₹100 per kg, brinjal at ₹30 per kg, whereas ginger costs ₹100 per kg. However, lemon prices have shot up to ₹120 per kg, while green chillies cost ₹80 per kg and spinach ₹30 per kg.

The prices of locally grown vegetables, like potatoes and bottle gourd, are comparatively lower. At apni mandis, potatoes are being sold for ₹35 per kg, whereas bottle gourd is priced at ₹30 per kg.