OnlyFans owner makes $1 billion in three years from dividends

OnlyFans Ltd. paid owner Leonid Radvinsky $472 million in dividends last fiscal year, bringing his takings from the site to more than $1 billion in three years. A logo for OnlyFans is seen in this illustration picture (Reuters)

Radvinsky made $338 million in 2022 and $284 million the year before that, according to UK financial filings. The 42-year-old US citizen is the sole owner of OnlyFans’ holding company, Fenix International Ltd.

The London-based company, which skyrocketed in popularity during Covid-19 lockdowns and has a reputation for hosting pornographic and adult content forbidden on most other social networks, has been building up its stable of comedians, chefs, personal trainers and other types of creators to widen its user base.

OnlyFans posted a profit of about $485.5 million in the year ending Nov. 30 2023, up 20% from the previous year, Fenix International said in a report published on Friday.

Revenue also rose about 20% from a year earlier to $1.3 billion, according to the report. The platform’s total number of creators rose 29% to 4.1 million and users rose 28% to 305 million.

Radvinsky bought a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018 from its British father-and-son founders Guy and Tim Stokely, who founded the site in 2016.

Born in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Radvinsky’s family moved to Chicago when he was a child. He now lives in Florida, according to his website.

