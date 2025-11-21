OpenAI teams up with Foxconn to build hardware for AI data centres
The OpenAI-Foxconn deal underscores Hon Hai's longer-term intent to expand its role in the AI ecosystem and reduce its reliance on assembling iPhones for Apple.
OpenAI is partnering with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) to design and manufacture hardware for AI data centres, amid a grow need for AI infrastructure globally.
Foxconn will co-design and develop data centre server racks with OpenAI, and work to ensure such racks can be manufactured across the US. Foxconn also plans to produce cabling, power systems and other key equipment for data center facilities in the country. The agreement with OpenAI does not include specific purchase commitments, the companies said.
At the same time, the world's most valuable private firm has taken steps to gain more control over the AI supply chain, including an agreement in October to buy chips and components from Broadcom Inc. The envisioned spending spree however has stoked concerns of an AI bubble.
OpenAI-Foxconn deal
For Foxconn, the latest pact underscores a longer-term intent to expand its role in the AI ecosystem, in part to reduce a reliance on assembling the iPhones for Apple Inc. A direct tie-up with OpenAI suggests that the Taiwanese firm is keen on helping clients integrate their own designs into AI data centres. Foxconn has separately announced a venture with Intrinsic to explore AI data centres.
“This partnership is a step toward ensuring the core technologies of the AI era are built here,” OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said in a statement. “This work will strengthen US leadership and help ensure the benefits of AI are widely shared.”
It’s unclear though how much value the OpenAI tie-up represents for Foxconn. Altman previously said his company has committed to invest $1.4 trillion on infrastructure for AI—a large sum for any business, let alone an unprofitable startup.