Home / Business / Opening bell: Sensex falls 111 points to begin day at 61,869; Nifty at 18,377

Opening bell: Sensex falls 111 points to begin day at 61,869; Nifty at 18,377

business
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 09:22 AM IST

Sensex fell by 111 points in opening trade.

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory.(Bloomberg File Photo )
On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory.(Bloomberg File Photo )
ByHT News Desk

Sensex on Thursday fell by 111 points in opening trade to begin day at 61,869, whereas Nifty started its session above 18,300.

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices ended the trade in the positive territory. The BSE Sensex closed at its fresh life-time high of 61,980.72, helped by buying in banking counters. The broader NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners yesterday. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were among the major laggards, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out