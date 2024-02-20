 Opening bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty above 22,000; Whirlpool down 3% - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Opening bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty above 22,000; Whirlpool down 3%

Opening bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty above 22,000; Whirlpool down 3%

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 09:25 AM IST

Sensex Today: Sensex was down 153.35 points or 0.21 percent at 72,554.81, and the Nifty was down 48.70 points or 0.22 percent at 22,073.60.

Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking their Asian peers after China's efforts to support its property markets failed to excite investors, while fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut also weighed on sentiment.

Sensex Today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
Sensex Today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.21% at 22,075.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.14% to 72,607.50.

