Opening bell: Sensex opens lower, Nifty above 22,000; Whirlpool down 3%
Feb 20, 2024 09:25 AM IST
Sensex Today: Sensex was down 153.35 points or 0.21 percent at 72,554.81, and the Nifty was down 48.70 points or 0.22 percent at 22,073.60.
Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking their Asian peers after China's efforts to support its property markets failed to excite investors, while fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut also weighed on sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.21% at 22,075.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.14% to 72,607.50.
