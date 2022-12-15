Home / Business / ‘Overcome every elaichi…’: Quirky LinkedIn profiles spark foodies' meltdown

'Overcome every elaichi…': Quirky LinkedIn profiles spark foodies' meltdown

Published on Dec 15, 2022 05:29 PM IST

Swiggy has designed imaginary LinkedIn accounts of popular delicacies like Gajar Ka Halwa, Biryani, Momos etc on its social media page.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy shared quirky imaginary profiles of delicacies on its LinkedIn profile.(LinkedIn/Swiggy)
ByAryan Prakash

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has come up with a unique advertising campaign that has everyone talking about it. The food delivery app has designed imaginary LinkedIn accounts of popular delicacies like Gajar Ka Halwa, Biryani, Momos etc on its social media page.

“Winter is Coming”, the famous tagline from popular series Game of Thrones adorns the profile of Gajar Ka Halwa. “Dessert Representative of Winters | Pure 24 Carrot Bliss", read the LinkedIn bio.

If you are a true biryani lover, you would relate to the sour moment of encountering an elaichi while relishing the cuisine. “Overcome every Elaichi in your life”, reads the caption, leaving netizens in splits.

On the other hand, Chhole Bhature has been described as Chief Sleep Officer on its imaginary LinkedIn account.

The viral LinkedIn post has garnered over 5,000 likes and the users are flaunting their creativity through comments.

A user commented,"Swiggy, how do I send a connection request to Puchka? :)". And prompt came the company's reply,"you may have to stand in line first...".

“I still searching for their LinkedIn profiles for making hashtag#connections Swiggy”, a user commented. “Start with the Swiggy app, Anjana. Ha. :)”, Swiggy replied.

This is not the first time when Swiggy has come up with a unique idea to target youth via online campaign. Recently, the food delivery app came up with a creative puzzle which it pasted on billboards, social media handles and in print with a question 'Why is this a Swiggy ad?".

Asking the customers to explore every corner of the ad, Swiggy announced that the best theories would win 1 lakh.

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

