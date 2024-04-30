Pakistan sees inflation at 18.5%-19.5% in April, easing in May
Gross domestic product growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in June is estimated at 1%
Inflation in Pakistan is expected to hover between 18.5% and 19.5% in April and ease in May to 17.5%-18.5%, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, aiming for a target range of 5%-7% by September next year.
Gross domestic product growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in June is estimated at 1% and expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal year, it said in its monthly report.
Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 22% for the seventh straight policy meeting on Monday, hours before the International Monetary Fund executive board approved $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan under a $3 billion standby arrangement signed last year.
Read more: IndiGo's new appointment brings focus back to expat vs Indian leadership debate in aviation
The bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement that it was "prudent" to continue with its monetary policy stance at this stage to bring inflation down to the target range.
It expects inflation to remain on a downward trajectory, but said that recent oil price volatility posed a risk. Consumers' inflation expectations also edged up in April.
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) for March was up 20.7% from the same month last year, the lowest reading in nearly two years and below the finance ministry's projections for the month.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs