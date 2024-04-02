 Pakistan's economic growth could be below 3% for next 2 years, World Bank says - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pakistan's economic growth could be below 3% for next 2 years, World Bank says

Bloomberg |
Apr 02, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Pakistan's economy is set to grow 1.8% in the current fiscal year ending June 30 and will expand to 2.3% in the following year and 2.7% in 2026.

Pakistan’s economic growth is expected to pick up from the current fiscal year but remain below 3% for the next two years, according to the latest estimates from the World Bank.

In a Pakistan development update issued the same day, the World Bank said “policy constraints to sustainable economic growth remain unaddressed.”
In a Pakistan development update issued the same day, the World Bank said “policy constraints to sustainable economic growth remain unaddressed.”

The economy is set to grow 1.8% in the current fiscal year ending June 30 and will expand to 2.3% in the following year and 2.7% in 2026 if there is continuous fiscal consolidation and a new bailout program from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank country economist Sayed Murtaza Muzafarri said in a briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Microsoft-Backed Rubrik files for IPO: Revenue grows to $628 million, losses widen to $354 million

The estimates come as Pakistan’s economic growth weakened in the second fiscal quarter after record high interest rates affected business activities. The South Asian country succeeded in averting a sovereign default last year, but the economy has remained fragile.

In a Pakistan development update issued the same day, the World Bank said “policy constraints to sustainable economic growth remain unaddressed.”

Read more: Ex-Stability AI boss feels Elon Musk is right about one thing: 'Being a CEO sucks'

“Unless a major structural reform program is durably implemented, growth is expected to remain muted amid continued very low investment, persistent external imbalances, distortionary fiscal policies, and a large state presence in the economy,” the World Bank said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who returned to power after contentious elections in February, is seeking a new loan from the International Monetary Fund to support the economy and bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Read more: Gautam Adani's post for his granddaughter: ‘All the wealth of the world is pale’

The nation remains heavily reliant on IMF aid with $24 billion in external financing needs in the fiscal year starting July, about three times its foreign exchange reserves.

Inflation is expected to average 26% in the current fiscal year and will ease to 15% next year and 11.5% in 2026, World Bank’s Muzafarri said. In March, Pakistan’s inflation pace eased to 20.68%, the lowest in almost two years as borrowing costs reined in economic growth and domestic demand.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Pakistan's economic growth could be below 3% for next 2 years, World Bank says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On