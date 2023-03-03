PAN-Aadhaar link: Know people exempted from this process

The Centre has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar to Permanent Account Number (PAN), before March 31 this year. The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended several times, however, in case of failure in linking PAN with Aadhaar within the current deadline, PAN will become 'inoperative' from April 1, according to an advisory by the Income Tax Department.

However, there are some exemptions to this rule. As per a notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry in May 2017, there are four categories who are exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate.

1. Residents of north-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

2. A non-resident as per the Income-tax Act of 1961

3. Of the age of 80 years or more at any time during the previous year;

4. Not a citizen of India.

However, the exemptions provided are subject to modifications depending on latest government notifications. Other than the above mentioned exempted categories, all the other individuals are compulsorily required to link their PAN with their Aadhaar.

Steps to link PAN with Aadhaar via web portal:

1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing official websites- eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Register on the portal with your PAN as the user ID if not registered already.

3. Log into the portal.

4. A pop-up window will appear to link PAN with Aadhaar or go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on Link Aadhaar.

5. Relevant details like name, date of birth, and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN card details.

6. Verify the details with Aadhaar. If the details match, enter the Aadhaar number and click on the link now button.

7. A message will pop up saying that the Aadhaar has been successfully linked to the PAN.

Other methods of linking PAN with Aadhaar:

1. People can also visit the following websites for the linking process- https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/

2. Through SMS: Type the following message UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN>. The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161.

3. Visiting nearby PAN service centres: The linking process can also be done manually by visiting the nearby PAN service centre.