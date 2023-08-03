Petrol and diesel prices on August 3: Check latest rates in your city
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil announce petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.
Petrol and diesel prices remained largely stagnant on Thursday in major cities across India. Fuel prices have stayed steady since May 21 last year, when the last nationwide revision of rates was implemented.
In the national capital, petrol can be bought for ₹96.72 a litre and diesel at ₹89.62 per litre. People in Mumbai must shell out ₹106.31 per litre for petrol, and ₹94.27 for one litre of diesel. In Kolkata, too, petrol soared above ₹100 and is being sold at ₹106.03 per litre, while diesel costs ₹92.76. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹102.63 and ₹94.24 per litre, respectively.
|City
|Petrol price (per litre)
|Diesel price (per litre)
|Bengaluru
|₹101.94
|₹87.89
|Chandigarh
|₹96.20
|₹84.26
|Hyderabad
|₹109.66
|₹97.82
|Jaipur
|₹108.48
|rs 93.72
|Lucknow
|₹96.47
|₹89.66
|Patna
|₹107.24
|₹94.04
Fuel prices differ across statues owing to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.
Oil edged higher on Thursday after posting the biggest loss in five weeks as traders took stock of a broad shift away from risk assets that countered signs of a tighter global crude market, Reuters reported. On Friday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is due to hold an online review of the market to gauge the impact of the supply reductions that have been led by leading member Saudi Arabia and its ally Russia.
