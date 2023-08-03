Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on August 3: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2023 09:38 AM IST

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil announce petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely stagnant on Thursday in major cities across India. Fuel prices have stayed steady since May 21 last year, when the last nationwide revision of rates was implemented.

A motorcyclist makes payment using Rs. 2000 note, at a petrol pump, in Lucknow. (PTI)
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil announce petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.

In the national capital, petrol can be bought for 96.72 a litre and diesel at 89.62 per litre. People in Mumbai must shell out 106.31 per litre for petrol, and 94.27 for one litre of diesel. In Kolkata, too, petrol soared above 100 and is being sold at 106.03 per litre, while diesel costs 92.76. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 102.63 and 94.24 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48rs 93.72
Lucknow 96.47 89.66
Patna 107.24 94.04

Fuel prices differ across statues owing to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Oil edged higher on Thursday after posting the biggest loss in five weeks as traders took stock of a broad shift away from risk assets that countered signs of a tighter global crude market, Reuters reported. On Friday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is due to hold an online review of the market to gauge the impact of the supply reductions that have been led by leading member Saudi Arabia and its ally Russia.

