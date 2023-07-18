Petrol and diesel prices on July 18: Check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged, maintaining a trend that has been since May 21 last year, when the government announced the previous pan-India revision to fuel rates. Representational Image

Accordingly, in Delhi, for one litre of petrol, commuters must pay ₹96.72, and ₹89.62 for diesel. A litre each of petrol and diesel costs ₹106.31 and ₹94.27, respectively, in Mumbai, while for Kolkata, the respective corresponding rates are ₹106.03 and ₹92.76. In Chennai, meanwhile, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹102.63, and diesel, ₹94.24

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.51 ₹ 92.25 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Gurugram ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.43 ₹ 93.67 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

In India, petrol and diesel prices undergo daily revision, which is carried out by OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil. The rates, whether new or uniform, are announced at 6am each day.

Also, the prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON