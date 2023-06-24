Petrol and diesel prices on June 24: Check latest rates in your city today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 09:00 AM IST

According to the fuel prices announced by oil companies, petrol in Delhi cost ₹96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at ₹89.62 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, June 24. According to the fuel prices announced by oil marketing companies, petrol in Delhi cost 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre.In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre respectively. In July last year, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced a cut in value added tax on petrol prices by 5 per litre and diesel by 3 per litre.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other major cities on June 24.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies
CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6694.33
BENGALURU101.9487.89
LUCKNOW96.5689.76
AHMEDABAD96.4292.66

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies. The government does not control the fuel prices, but exercises regulation through excise duty, base prices, and cap prices.

