Petrol and diesel prices on March 20: Check fuel rates in your city

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Monday released the petrol and diesel prices for cities across India at 6am. The fuel prices have remained unchanged today as well. According to the latest price released, petrol was being sold at ₹96.72 per litre and diesel at ₹89.62 per litre in Delhi. The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently ₹ 106.03 per litre. (File)

In Mumbai, India's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹106.31 per litre and ₹94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre, and diesel is selling at ₹92.76 per litre. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at ₹102.63 per litre and ₹94.46 per litre, respectively.

Here are the fuel prices for top Indian cities on Monday:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 JAIPUR 108.56 93.51 PATNA 108.12 94.51 BHOPAL 108.65 93.61 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.62

The fuel prices in India are not controlled by the government and are being revised by the oil companies according to the global trends. The Centre regulates the prices via excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT. The VAT is different for each state and hence the pricing. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

