Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on April 15

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on April 15

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 15, 2023 06:05 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices: The retail prices of fuel are updated daily at 6am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in tune with global crude prices.

Petrol and diesel prices In India remained stagnant on Saturday, continuing the price ten-month price stability, Goodreturns website showed. Prices across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai did not record any shift from yesterday's prices, giving slight relief to the consumers.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)

These retail prices are updated daily at 6am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in tune with global crude prices after the government freed petrol and diesel rates in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

The fuel prices are not controlled by the government. The OMCs need to adjust their prices. The Centre regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities:

CITIESPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89

The most recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

Petrol prices are revised daily in India since 2017. This was a marked departure from the earlier practice of revising petrol prices every fortnight.

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices + 4 more
petrol petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel diesel prices + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out