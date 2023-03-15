Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on March 15

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in your city on March 15

business
Published on Mar 15, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Petrol, diesel rates today: Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am after being decided by top oil companies.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.27 per litre. (File)
In Mumbai, petrol stands at 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at 94.27 per litre. (File)
ByHT News Desk

The petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Wednesday. Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am after being decided by top oil companies. The fuel prices are not controlled by the government. The oil companies need to adjust their prices according to global rates. The Central government regulates fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices.

Here are the fuel prices for top Indian cities on Wednesday:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89

The most recent nationwide adjustment was made in May 2022 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 8 per litre and 6 per litre, respectively.

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price

The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel prices + 2 more
petrol prices petrol prices delhi petrol rates diesel prices + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out