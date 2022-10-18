Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai on Oct 18

Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai on Oct 18

business
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 18: According to the fuel prices released by oil companies on Tuesday, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar is where the rates are the costliest. Here, petrol is being sold at ₹113.94 per litre while the cost of diesel stands at ₹98.24 per litre

The fuel prices were last changed on May 22 this year. The changes in fuel price took place after the Narendra Modi government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.(Reuters)
The fuel prices were last changed on May 22 this year. The changes in fuel price took place after the Narendra Modi government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 150th straight day. The fuel prices were last changed on May 22 this year. The changes in fuel price took place after the Narendra Modi government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. The move led to the petrol prices being slashed by 9.5 per litre and that of diesel by 7 per litre. Some states had cut Value Added Tax to give relief to the consumers.

According to the fuel prices released by oil companies on Tuesday, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar is where the rates are the costliest. Here, petrol is being sold at 113.94 per litre while the cost of diesel stands at 98.24 per litre. The second costliest fuel price is in Parbhani in Maharashtra with petrol and diesel rates at 109.45 per litre and 95.85 per litre. The cheapest fuel is in Andaman and Nicobar capital Port Blair where one litre of petrol is being sold at 84.1 while you need to pay 79.74 to buy one litre of diesel.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at 94.27 per litre. On July 14, the Maharashtra government had reduced the VAT on fuel prices, thereby decreasing petrol and diesel prices by 5 per litre and 3 per litre respectively.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices for October 18, 2022 in top Indian cities.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
LUCKNOW96.5789.76
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
petrol prices diesel prices

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out