Petrol and Diesel Prices Today: Fuel prices unchanged. Check rates for your city

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, making it more than two months since these were last revised. Petrol and diesel rates across the country – except Maharashtra – have been steady since May 21, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty levied on petrol by ₹8 per litre, and ₹6 per litre on diesel.

Maharashtra was the last state which saw any kind of revision in fuel prices. On July 14, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel was being reduced by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on July 27 are as follows (source: Indian Oil Corporation):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) New Delhi 96.72 89.62 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82 Patna 107.24 94.04 Bhopal 108.65 93.90 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Trivandrum 107.71 96.52

In India, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) alter petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis. This is done depending on the average price of benchmark fuel over the preceding 15 days in the global markets, as well as foreign exchange rates.

Also, fuel prices vary from state to state. This is due to the local taxes (such as VAT) and freight charges. The Union government, too, adds its own excise duty.

