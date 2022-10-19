Petrol and diesel prices unchanged today. Check rates in your city on Oct 19

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Wednesday with a litre of petrol and diesel in Delhi costing ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively. In Mumbai, people can buy a litre of petrol and diesel at ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 respectively.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹102.63 and the same quantity of diesel is priced at ₹94.24.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in some major cities in India

City Price of petrol (per litre) Price of diesel (per litre) Delhi 96.72 89.62 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Dehradun 95.35 90.34 Patna 107.24 94.04 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Ranchi 99.84 94.65 Bhopal 108.65 93.9

According to a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan, Port Blair, the capital city of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is selling petrol and diesel at the lowest rate of ₹84.10 per litre and ₹79.74 per litre respectively. Rajasthan's Srigangangar is selling the costliest petrol and diesel at ₹113.94 per litre and ₹98.24 per litre respectively.

People can check the prices of petrol and diesel in their respective cities by sending an SMS.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) customers can send RSP to 9224992249. Customers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) can send HPPRICE to number 9222201122. On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) customers can send RSP to number 9223112222 to check the latest fuel prices.

Oil marketing companies review fuel prices daily and the rates are either revised or kept unchanged. The revised fuel prices come into effect at 6 am daily.

Last month, sales of petrol and diesel jumped as economic activity picked up with the nearing festival season.