Petrol, diesel prices on May 28: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on Sunday with few marginal changes reported in cities like Chennai, Noida and Jaipur, according to Goodreturns.com. Fuel rates in major cities have remained same since May 21 last year, when the prices were revised. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs ₹ 96.72 on Sunday.

Cities Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.74 ₹ 94.33 Gurgaon ₹ 96.97 ₹ 89.84 Noida ₹ 96.67 ₹ 89.84 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Bhubaneshwar ₹ 103.19 ₹ 94.76 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of global crude oil.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state due to Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON