News / Business / Plan a Weekend Getaway This New Year's Eve with Road Trip Cover on Bajaj Markets

Plan a Weekend Getaway This New Year's Eve with Road Trip Cover on Bajaj Markets

ANI |
Dec 23, 2023 12:27 PM IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is setting a new standard for safety by making extensive insurance plans available, which are designed to provide financial support. Bajaj Markets aims to help safeguard one's trips against unforeseen circumstances, ensuring a secure journey on the road, with Road Trip Insurance.

Features and Benefits

On-trip Financial Support

One need not worry if stranded in an unfamiliar location during a road trip. The plan provides financial aid for emergency hotel stays and travel compensation, all covered under the sum insured.

Ease of Low Annual Fee

For a modest annual fee, one can enjoy substantial coverage that can prove invaluable during on-trip crises. This offering minimises unnecessary cash outflow, particularly when faced with unwanted vehicle breakdowns.

Debit/Credit Card Blocking

One can protect their finances with the ability to block their debit or credit card through a single phone call, ensuring that the lost or misplaced cards are shielded from misuse.

On-road Assistance

Individuals can get 24/7 support during car breakdowns nationwide, across over 700 locations.

Additional Protection

Complimentary personal accident insurance with coverage up to 3 Lakhs provided for accidental hospitalisation, including reimbursements for emergency medical evacuation.

Getting this road trip insurance is a breeze. Individuals can secure their road trip adventures by obtaining insurance coverage directly through the Bajaj Markets app or website. With a seamless process, one's journey is just a few clicks away from being protected.

Sign out