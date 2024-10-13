Menu Explore
PM internship portal lists 90,800 opportunities, these are the top companies offering internships: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 13, 2024 10:08 AM IST

These companies span 24 sectors including oil, gas & energy, followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services

The new Prime Minister Internship Scheme has drawn in over 90,800 internship opportunities by 193 companies so far after the online portal opened up on October 03, 2024, PTI reported, citing unnamed sources from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The PM Internship Scheme was first announced in the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide internships for 1 crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years.(Representational Image/Pixabay)
The PM Internship Scheme was first announced in the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide internships for 1 crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Which are some of the top companies offering internships through the Prime Minister Internship Scheme?

Some of the top companies offering internship roles include Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro, Jubilant Foodworks, and Muthoot Finance.

These companies span 24 sectors, with the maximum number of opportunities coming from the oil, gas & energy sector, followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services, among others, according to the report.

When it comes to the internships themselves, opportunities come in more than 20 fields which include operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, sales & marketing, the report read.

The opportunities come from 737 districts spread over 36 states and Union Territories.

What are the details of the PM Internship Scheme?

The PM Internship Scheme was first announced in the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to provide internships for 1 crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years.

The internships will start on December 02, 2024, and are expected to cover 1.25 lakh candidates in the financial year 2024-25.

Interns will receive a monthly financial assistance of 5,000 for 12 months along with a one-time grant of 6,000.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
