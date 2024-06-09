 PSU banks count on new coalition government for more lucrative PLI for employees - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSU banks count on new coalition government for more lucrative PLI for employees

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 09, 2024 07:32 PM IST

Banks hope that the new government will lead to better pay and a five-day banking week.

PSU banks are hopeful of a more lucrative performance-linked incentive (PLI) for employees as a new coalition government takes charge, the Economic Times reported.

Representational(Mint)
Representational(Mint)

They are also likely to push for a five-day banking week.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Both bank unions and employee associations have been demanding a review of the existing PLI scheme and approval for a five-day banking week. “We are hopeful that our demands will be heard by the government and force the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to revise the existing structure,” a union member told the Economic Times, requesting anonymity.

Also Read | SBI tells man to delete pic of branch ‘immediately’ after his lunch break claims: ‘You may be held accountable if…’

The PLI was first introduced in 2020 under the 11th Bipartite Agreement between the IBA, officers associations of banks and employee unions.

Accordingly, bankers were eligible for a maximum of 15-days salary if year-on-year profit growth of the bank exceeded 15%.

PSBs' cumulative profit crossed Rs.1.4 lakh crore in the financial year ended March 2024, recording a growth of 35%. The 12 PSBs together earned a net profit of Rs.1,04,649 crore in the financial year 2022-23, according to the article.

Also Read | PSU stocks post record profit of 5 lakh crore: These performed best

“Some of the parameters governing the PLI, like the final settlement, should not be only based on operating profit, but take into account performance on other financial parameters,” another bank executive told the Economic Times.

Last year, the IBA had unions agree to the 12th bipartite wage hike settlement, under which bankers were to get a 17% increase in salary.

This settlement will translate into an outgo of Rs.12,589 crore for 12 public sector banks (PSBs), including State Bank of India.

"While banks have made provisions for PLI outgo as per the existing matrix, it was decided that more discussions will be held for a revised PLI structure, and accordingly, payments will be made," said another official aware of the matter, adding that PLI will also need a government nod.

In the recently-concluded wage settlement between unions and the IBA, there was also an agreement on a five-day banking week, subject to government approval, according to the article.

Also Read | Rate cut expected in Q3FY25, RBI faces liquidity challenge: SBI Research

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / PSU banks count on new coalition government for more lucrative PLI for employees
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On