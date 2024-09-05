 Petrol, diesel become costlier in Punjab as VAT hikes: Check latest rates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Petrol, diesel become costlier in Punjab as VAT hikes: Check latest rates

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 05, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Punjab Cabinet approves a VAT hike on petrol by 61 paise and diesel by 92 paise per litre, aiming to increase revenue by ₹395 crore from diesel.

The Punjab Cabinet gave approval to hike value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively. The decision was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab VAT hike: The Punjab Cabinet hiked VAT on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively.(Reuters)
Punjab VAT hike: The Punjab Cabinet hiked VAT on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively.(Reuters)

Read more: Tech layoffs: Intel, Cisco, IBM and Apple cut over 27,000 jobs in August

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the decision has been taken to raise VAT on petrol and diesel. He said VAT on petrol will be raised by 61 paise and 92 paise a litre for diesel and the hike in VAT on fuel will lead to an increase in revenue by 395 crore from diesel and 150 crore from petrol.

 

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On