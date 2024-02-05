Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland among others to declare earnings| List
Feb 05, 2024 09:32 AM IST
Q3 results today: More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today. List of the major ones here
As the earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week, major companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, Kansai Nerolac, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Electricals are set to announce their quarterly results today.
On Friday, benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher owing to gains in IT companies and heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty breached 22,000 for the first time since January 16 to hit a fresh record high while the Sensex increased by as much as 2.02% before falling in late trade due to losses at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd.
More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today. Here are the major ones:
- Bharti Airtel
- Varun Beverages
- Ashok Leyland
- Linde India
- BSE Limited
- Kansai Nerolac Paints
- KPR Mill
- Tata Chemicals
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals
- GE T&D India
- Suven Pharmaceuticals
- Bajaj Electricals
- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
- Triveni Turbine
- Man Infraconstruction
- CCL Products India
- TVS Supply Chain Solutions
- Responsive Industries
- Prince Pipes & Fittings
- Avanti Feeds
- Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
- VRL Logistics
- ASK Automotive
- Paradeep Phosphates
- Fusion Micro Finance
- Orient Cement
- Aurionpro Solutions
- Banco Products (India)
- Gulf Oil Lubricants India
- eMudhra
- Unichem Laboratories
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- Ideaforge Technology
- Kalyani Steels
- Artemis Medicare Services
- Barbeque Nation Hospitality
- Sirca Paints India
- EIH Associated Hotels
- TCPL Packaging
- Insecticides India
- Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
- Rossell India
