 Q3 results: Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland among others to declare earnings| List - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland among others to declare earnings| List

Q3 results today: Bharti Airtel, Varun Beverages, Ashok Leyland among others to declare earnings| List

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 09:32 AM IST

Q3 results today: More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today. List of the major ones here

As the earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week, major companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, Varun Beverages, Kansai Nerolac, Ashok Leyland and Bajaj Electricals are set to announce their quarterly results today.

On Friday, benchmark stock indices ended the budget week higher owing to gains in IT companies and heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty breached 22,000 for the first time since January 16 to hit a fresh record high while the Sensex increased by as much as 2.02% before falling in late trade due to losses at Axis Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd.

More than 100+ companies will announce their Q3 results today. Here are the major ones:

  1. Bharti Airtel
  2. Varun Beverages
  3. Ashok Leyland
  4. Linde India
  5. BSE Limited
  6. Kansai Nerolac Paints
  7. KPR Mill
  8. Tata Chemicals
  9. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
  10. Alembic Pharmaceuticals
  11. GE T&D India
  12. Suven Pharmaceuticals
  13. Bajaj Electricals
  14. Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
  15. Triveni Turbine
  16. Man Infraconstruction
  17. CCL Products India
  18. TVS Supply Chain Solutions
  19. Responsive Industries
  20. Prince Pipes & Fittings
  21. Avanti Feeds
  22. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
  23. VRL Logistics
  24. ASK Automotive
  25. Paradeep Phosphates
  26. Fusion Micro Finance
  27. Orient Cement
  28. Aurionpro Solutions
  29. Banco Products (India)
  30. Gulf Oil Lubricants India
  31. eMudhra
  32. Unichem Laboratories
  33. Bajaj Consumer Care
  34. Ideaforge Technology
  35. Kalyani Steels
  36. Artemis Medicare Services
  37. Barbeque Nation Hospitality
  38. Sirca Paints India
  39. EIH Associated Hotels
  40. TCPL Packaging
  41. Insecticides India
  42. Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
  43. Rossell India

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On