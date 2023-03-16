Home / Business / Quality Foils IPO closes today, subscribed 16.99 times on day 2

Quality Foils IPO closes today, subscribed 16.99 times on day 2

business
Published on Mar 16, 2023 10:58 AM IST

Quality Foils IPO: In the grey market, Quality Foils' shares were commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹18.

Quality Foils: The IPO opened on Tuesday, March 14, to strong demand and was oversubscribed 16.99 times.(Representative image)
Quality Foils: The IPO opened on Tuesday, March 14, to strong demand and was oversubscribed 16.99 times.(Representative image)
ByShobhit Gupta

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Haryana-based Quality Foils (India) Limited will conclude on Thursday, March 16. The company has fixed the price of the initial share sale at 60 per share for its three-day sale.

Read here: Adani calls off share sale: What is an FPO? How is it different from IPO?

The IPO opened on Tuesday, March 14, to strong demand and was oversubscribed 16.99 times with retail investors' category 18.66 times, and 13.32 times in the non-institutional investors (NII) category, till 1:30 pm on Wednesday, the second day of subscription, reported Mint.

In the grey market, Quality Foils' shares were commanding a premium (GMP) of 18. The shares of the company are expected to be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) on March 24.

Quality Foils intends to raise capital with its IPO to fund its capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of machinery, to meet the working capital requirements, general corporate purpose, and to meet the issue expenses, the report added.

The finalisation of the basis of the allotment of the shares is likely to take place on March 21, 2023. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the public offer, the report added.

Quality Foils is a leading stainless steel pipes and coils manufacturing firm based in Hisar, Haryana. The company manufactures and exports Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips/Coils and Stainless Steel Flexible Hoses/pipes. It uses raw materials of high quality i.e. Hot Rolled Stainless Steel Coils/Strips from Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited.

Read here: Tata Motors unit Tata Technologies files for IPO

The company sells its products in the domestic and international markets such as Germany, UK, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Poland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipo nse
ipo nse
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out