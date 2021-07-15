Rajasthan hikes dearness allowance for govt employees to 28% from July 1, pensioners to benefit

In what comes as a relief for Rajasthan government employees amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the state's chief minister Ashok Gehlot has allowed an increase in the dearness allowances of government employees from the existing 17% to 28%. The increase in dearness allowances was made applicable from July 1, an official notification said, adding that an amount around ₹4,000 crore per annum has been allotted to support the government employees during this difficult time.

Rajasthan increasing the dearness allowances for government employees comes close to the heels of the central government announcing a similar measure. The Narendra Modi-led regime announced earlier on Wednesday that it had hiked the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of central government employees, applicable from July 1.

Rajasthan government has decided to increase dearness allowance of state government employees & pensioners from 17% to 28%, applicable from July 1, 2021: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot



Dearness allowances for central government employees have also been increased from 17% to 28%. The much-awaited announcement came as a major relief to lakhs of central government employees and pensioners after DA and DR were put on hold last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief puts an additional burden of ₹34,401 crore on the central exchequer, Union minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after a cabinet meeting on the same. Both the changes to the DA and the DR came into effect from July 1, he confirmed.

Dearness allowances and dearness reliefs -- all three additional installments -- were earlier withheld by the central government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. These installments were outstanding from January 1 and July 1 last year and also from January 1 earlier this year. The dues will not be paid for this time as the DA/DR rates will remain the same at 17% on basic pay or pension for the period from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, a statement said.

The increased rate of DA and DR will be paid from July 2021, it said. Moreover, the Union cabinet also approved the restoration of the three additional installments of DA and DR from July 1. The information was tweeted out by the official handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in which it said that an amount of ₹22,934 crore in FY 2021-22 (for a period of eight months from July 2021 to February 2022) and a burden of ₹34,401.84 crore per annum have been allotted on account of both the dearness allowance and the dearness relief.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan also claimed to have made several key decisions regarding higher education in the state. While virtually addressing an inauguration ceremony for a recently constructed college building, the chief minister said that the Rajasthan government has taken important steps towards promoting girls' education.

In its state budget, the Rajasthan government announced that all those government-sponsored higher secondary schools with more than 500 girl students will be upgraded to colleges.

This will ensure that the girls have a college their home, in turn upping their enrolment for higher education.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also dedicated to the state 11 newly constructed college buildings at a cost of about ₹45 crore and virtually laid the foundation stones for two other college buildings being constructed at a cost of about ₹12.67 crore each. He said that the administration is aiming to open 123 new colleges in the state, as well as government-sponsored English-medium schools in towns or villages with a population of more than 5,000.



