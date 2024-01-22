Ram Mandir ‘pran prathistha’: Are banks open in your city today?

All public sector banks and major private banks will remain closed in most parts of the country on account of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration (pran prathistha) ceremony on Monday. Ram Temple is lit up on Sunday ahead of the consecration ceremony. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The ministry of finance issued an order for all its banks to remain closed on Monday. As per the directive on January 18, public sector banks and regional rural banks will observe a half-day off on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

The central government has also declared a half-day working for all its employees on Monday, applicable to central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has released an order allowing employees to participate in the 'Pran Pathishtha' celebrations of the Ram temple. The DOPT order said that all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day until 2:30 pm on January 22.

Are private banks open?

Major private sector banks, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, will also remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, with HDFC Bank observing a full-day closure in UP and Uttarakhand.

Bank holidays in India

Banks in India typically close on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with national, public, and regional holidays varying from state to state.

Next bank holidays in January

Looking ahead to next week, banks will remain closed for more than three days due to Republic Day on January 26, the Fourth Saturday on January 27, and January 28 (Sunday). This aligns with the regular practice of bank closures on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as national and public holidays.