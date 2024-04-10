 Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO opens on April 15: Price band at Rs. 80-85 apiece. Complete details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO opens on April 15: Price band at Rs. 80-85 apiece. Complete details here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: The IPO will open for subscription on April 15 and close on April 18 and the lot size of the issue consists of 1,600 shares.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: The price band for initial public offering (IPO) of Ramdevbaba Solvent has been set in the range of 80 to 85 apiece with a face value of 10 each. The IPO will open for subscription on April 15 and close on April 18 and the lot size of the issue consists of 1,600 shares.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Ramdevbaba Solvent manufactures, distributes, markets and sells refined rice bran oil rice bran oil to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms
Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Ramdevbaba Solvent manufactures, distributes, markets and sells refined rice bran oil rice bran oil to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Company details

Ramdevbaba Solvent manufactures, distributes, markets and sells refined rice bran oil rice bran oil to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms like Empire Spices and Foods Ltd, Marico Limited and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited. The firm produces rice bran oil under exclusive names "Tulsi" and "Sehat" via thirty-eight (38) distributors as well.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Ola Cabs’ international exit: Company to focus on India, leave these markets

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Allocation details

The allocation of equity shares for the Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO includes up to 16,80,000 equity shares for QIB Anchor portion, up to 11,20,000 equity shares for Net Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), up to 8,40,000 equity shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and up to 19,60,000 equity shares for Retail Individual Investors (RII).

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO details

Read more: Sundar Pichai shares Google's AI plan to beat Amazon, Microsoft: ‘Incredible opportunity’

The IPO is worth about 50.27 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 59,13,600 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no offer-for-sale component in the issue.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Company objectives

Read more: Paytm's UPI market share drops to 9%, reaches lowest in four years. Is PhonePe gaining?

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to finance establishment of a new manufacturing facility, full or partial repayment of outstanding debt, funding of company's working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Registrar of the issue

The IPO's book running lead manager is Choice Capital Advisors Private Ltd while the registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO opens on April 15: Price band at Rs. 80-85 apiece. Complete details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On