    Razorpay, NPCI launch pilot project for autonomous UPI payments on ChatGPT

    The idea is to autonomously complete UPI payments on behalf of users on ChatGPT. Bigbasket is among the first platforms to allow customers to shop via ChatGPT.

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 2:54 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The National Payments Corporation of India and Razorpay have collaborated with OpenAI for AI-enabled UPI payments on ChatGPT.

    The idea is to autonomously complete UPI transactions on behalf of users on ChatGPT. (Freepik)
    The idea is to autonomously complete UPI transactions on behalf of users on ChatGPT, “in a safe, secure, and user-controlled manner”, the companies said in a statement. Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are the banking partners for the pilot project. Bigbasket is among the first platforms to allow customers to shop through ChatGPT.

    “We are excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine AI with UPI to unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce,” Oliver Jay, MD of international strategy at OpenAI said in the statement.

    The Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, is India's largest payments network, processing over 20 billion transactions every month.

    Stay updated with the latest Business News
    Razorpay, NPCI Launch Pilot Project For Autonomous UPI Payments On ChatGPT
