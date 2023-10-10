News / Business / RBI bars Bank of Baroda from onboarding new customers on mobile app 'bob World'

RBI bars Bank of Baroda from onboarding new customers on mobile app 'bob World'

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 10, 2023 05:22 PM IST

RBI directs Bank of Baroda to rectify deficiencies in onboarding process on 'bob World' app

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday barred state-owned Bank of Baroda from onboarding fresh customers on its mobile application 'bob World' with immediate effect, citing material supervisory concerns.

Bank of Baroda (Reuters file photo)
Bank of Baroda (Reuters file photo)

"The Reserve Bank of India has, in exercise of its power, under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the 'bob World' mobile application," it said in a statement.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The action, the RBI added, is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding customers onto the application.

"Any further onboarding of customers of the bank on the 'bob World' application will be subject to rectification of the deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI," it added.

The RBI further said the bank has been directed to ensure that existing 'bob World' customers do not face any disruption on account of this suspension.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out