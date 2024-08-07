RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: Will central bank change repo rate?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: If the RBI decides to keep rates steady, it will mark the ninth consecutive time the benchmark rate remains unchanged.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on August 6 for a three-day session to discuss its monetary policy decision. The meeting marks RBI's third monetary policy decision for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) which will be announced by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on August 8.
The six-member committee chaired by Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rate unchanged in the previous eight policy reviews. Repo rates have been at 6.5 per cent since February 2023.
When and where to watch RBI MPC decision?
The monetary policy statement will be broadcast live on August 8. Additionally, the RBI Governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm.
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: What is RBI expected to announce on August 8?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: RBI is likely to maintain status-quo for the ninth consecutive policies. Goldman Sachs said in a report, “We expect the RBI MPC to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at the August 8 meeting at 6.50 per cent, with a 4:2 vote in favor, retain the monetary policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’, sound relatively optimistic on growth, and continue to reiterate the commitment to the 4 per cent headline inflation target."
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: When did RBI start the meeting?
RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started its three-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in Mumbai on August 6.