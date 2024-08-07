RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: Will central bank change repo rate?

RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: A police officer walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo inside its headquarters in Mumbai, India.

RBI MPC Meet 2024 Expectations Live: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on August 6 for a three-day session to discuss its monetary policy decision. The meeting marks RBI’s third monetary policy decision for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) which will be announced by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on August 8....Read More

The six-member committee chaired by Shaktikanta Das has kept the repo rate unchanged in the previous eight policy reviews. Repo rates have been at 6.5 per cent since February 2023.

Read more: Will RBI announce rate cut on August 8? What experts expect from MPC meet

If the RBI decides to keep rates steady, it will mark the ninth consecutive time the benchmark rate remains unchanged.

When and where to watch RBI MPC decision?

The monetary policy statement will be broadcast live on August 8. Additionally, the RBI Governor will hold a press conference at 12 pm.