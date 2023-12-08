RBI MPC Meet Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce decisions today

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will unveil the decisions of the six-member MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) for the next set of bi-monthly monetary policy. The RBI's high-powered rate-setting panel began its three-day brainstorming on Wednesday.



The RBI left the benchmark policy rate (repo) unchanged in its four monetary policies. The repo rate refers to the rate at which commercial banks borrow money by selling their securities to the reserve bank. These rates are key to boosting credit and investments by businesses to boost economic growth.



Also Read | Why RBI is not likely to cut policy rates on Friday Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.(ANI)

The RBI last increased the repo rate in February to 6.5%, ending the interest rate hike cycle which began in May 2022 in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent disruptions in the global supply chain.

What know about RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting: