RBI's DICGC insures bank deposits up to ₹5 lakh. All that you need to know

In India, bank failures are rare. However, when any bank fails, it can impact many of its depositors. So, whenever there is news of a bank failure, many depositors of other banks also wonder about the safety of their deposits with their respective banks. It is here that DICGC comes in to protect bank depositors. In this article, we will understand who DICGC is, how it protects bank depositors, and to what extent. The DICGC provides deposit insurance for bank depositors.

Who is DICGC? The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is a corporation established under and governed by the provisions of ‘The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961’. The corporation has been established with the principal purpose of insuring bank deposits. It also guarantees credit facilities. The DICGC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.

DICGC’s mission is to contribute to financial stability by securing public confidence in the banking system, by providing deposit insurance, particularly for the benefit of small depositors.

How does DICGC protect bank depositors? The DICGC insures the deposits of all commercial and co-operative banks. The deposit insurance is mandatory, and no bank can withdraw from it. Each depositor in a bank is insured up to a maximum of Rs. 5 lakhs for the deposit principal and interest amount held by them in the ‘same right and same capacity’. Deposits held across different branches of the same bank are aggregated for the purpose of insurance, and a maximum of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per depositor is insured.

The DICGC insures all deposits with banks, such as savings, fixed, current, and recurring. For example, Rajesh has a savings account (balance Rs. 1 lakh) with one branch of a bank and a fixed deposit (Rs. 5.5 lakhs) with another branch of the same bank. In this case, Rajesh has total deposits of Rs. 6.5 lakhs, spread across two deposit accounts with two branches of the same bank. However, the insurance cover for Rajesh’s deposits will be Rs. 5 lakhs.

Which banks are insured by DICGC? The DICGC insures the deposits of the following banks:

All commercial banks, including public sector banks (PSBs), private banks, small finance banks (SFBs), payment banks, branches of foreign banks functioning in India, etc. All State, Central and Primary co-operative banks. The DICGC deposit insurance doesn’t cover the following:

Deposits of foreign Governments

Deposits of Central/State Governments

Inter-bank deposits

Any deposit received outside India

Any amount specifically exempted by DICGC with the previous approval of RBI How can depositors manage deposits of more than ₹ 5 lakh? The DICGC provides deposit insurance for up to Rs. 5 lakhs to each depositor (for all funds held in the same type of ownership) in a bank. If an individual wants to deposit more than Rs. 5 lakhs with DICGC insurance cover, they can split it under different types of ownership with the same bank, or split it across different banks.

With the same bank, a person can hold multiple deposit accounts in different capacity and different right, and get separate deposit insurance coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakhs for each of these accounts. Some of the examples of multiple deposit accounts held in different capacity and different right include the following:

Individual account Joint account with spouse where the individual is the first holder Joint account with spouse where spouse is the first holder Deposit account in the capacity of a partner of a firm Deposit account in the capacity of a guardian of a minor Deposit account in the capacity of a director of a company Deposit account in the capacity of a trustee of a trust, etc. Each of the above accounts is considered to be held in a different capacity and different right. Hence, each of the above accounts will enjoy an insurance cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs separately.

Who pays the premium? The banks pay the premium to DICGC to insure their deposits. The bank customers don’t pay anything. For insuring every deposit of Rs. 100, a bank pays a premium of 12 paise per annum. The deposit insurance scheme is mandatory, and no bank can withdraw from it. The list of all insured banks is published on the DICGC website home page.

How and when is DICGC liable to pay? If a bank goes into liquidation, the liquidator prepares a depositor-wise claims list with the details of each depositor’s claim amount. The liquidator submits the claims list to the DICGC for scrutiny and payment. The DICGC is liable to pay the liquidator the claim amount of each depositor, up to Rs. 5 lakhs. DICGC must pay the amount within 2 months from the date of receipt of the claims list from the liquidator.

The liquidator must disburse the claim amount to each depositor corresponding to their claim amount. In case the bank that has failed has been amalgamated or merged into another bank, the amount due to each depositor is paid to the transferee bank.

It is important to note that the depositor doesn’t need to file a claim by submitting any claim form.

DICGC at a glance Let us look at some of the DICGC statistics as of 31st March 2025.