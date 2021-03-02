Global rise in food prices benefits Indian farmers but domestic inflation could hit recovery: Experts
Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest level since July 2014, latest data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s food price index showed, likely benefiting farmers but could also stoke domestic inflation. Higher food prices could complicate the country’s nascent economic recovery, analysts said.
Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier. The country, for instance, relies on imports to meet 70-74% of its vegetable or edible oils requirement.
FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020, according to the UN agency.
This marks the eighth month of consecutive rise but also the highest monthly average since July 2014. The surge was led by higher prices of sugar, cereals and vegetable oils, while meat and dairy products also rose.
China is stockpiling cereals. Argentina has suspended sales of maize for export. Russia has imposed taxes on exports of wheat, barley and maize, putting prices under pressure.
“India will be most affected by a rise in edible oil prices. India imports 70% of its edible oil and its International shortages are running high,” said Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading firm.
FAO’s vegetable oil price index averaged 138.8 points in January, up 7.7 points or 5.8% from December, marking the highest level since May 2012. Lower palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia are to blame, Agrawal said.
Sugar prices jumped 8.1%, with lower output across the European Union, Russia and Thailand and South America.
The strong gains in commodity prices have however quickened India’s commodity exports. Cotton has become a quarter per cent costlier in international markets, prompting the Cotton Corporation of India to forecast brisk exports of cheaper fibre from India.
India’s cotton shipments are expected to rise to 75 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) compared to 50 lakh bales exported last year, according to a forecast by the Cotton Corporation of India.
Domestic soyabean prices are currently 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. Firmer international demand and price rises for maize, wheat and soybeans could prove to be a boon for Indian growers.
India’s basmati and non-basmati rice exports are expected to be around 17 million tonne against 9.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year, with an 80% increase in exports between April and December 2020, official data showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telcos place bids worth ₹77,000 crores for 4G spectrum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street set to learn how tough Biden’s watchdogs will be
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre releases ₹1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandatory FASTag to help save ₹20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile retailers write to PM Modi for Amazon probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST collections rise 7 pc to ₹1.13 lakh crore in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A taper tantrum around 2024 polls could be Modi govt’s biggest economic trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to ₹30K crore annually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750
- Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox