Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Global rise in food prices benefits Indian farmers but domestic inflation could hit recovery: Experts

Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO's) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020, according to the UN agency.
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 AM IST

Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest level since July 2014, latest data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)’s food price index showed, likely benefiting farmers but could also stoke domestic inflation. Higher food prices could complicate the country’s nascent economic recovery, analysts said.

Higher international prices of food commodities are spurring India’s food exports, but they will make India’s food imports costlier. The country, for instance, relies on imports to meet 70-74% of its vegetable or edible oils requirement.

FAO’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 113.3 points in January 2021, 4.7 points ( or 4.3%) higher than in December 2020, according to the UN agency.

This marks the eighth month of consecutive rise but also the highest monthly average since July 2014. The surge was led by higher prices of sugar, cereals and vegetable oils, while meat and dairy products also rose.

China is stockpiling cereals. Argentina has suspended sales of maize for export. Russia has imposed taxes on exports of wheat, barley and maize, putting prices under pressure.

“India will be most affected by a rise in edible oil prices. India imports 70% of its edible oil and its International shortages are running high,” said Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodities trading firm.

FAO’s vegetable oil price index averaged 138.8 points in January, up 7.7 points or 5.8% from December, marking the highest level since May 2012. Lower palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia are to blame, Agrawal said.

Sugar prices jumped 8.1%, with lower output across the European Union, Russia and Thailand and South America.

The strong gains in commodity prices have however quickened India’s commodity exports. Cotton has become a quarter per cent costlier in international markets, prompting the Cotton Corporation of India to forecast brisk exports of cheaper fibre from India.

India’s cotton shipments are expected to rise to 75 lakh bales (of 170 kg each) compared to 50 lakh bales exported last year, according to a forecast by the Cotton Corporation of India.

Domestic soyabean prices are currently 10% above minimum support prices, Agrawal said, aided by brisk exports. Firmer international demand and price rises for maize, wheat and soybeans could prove to be a boon for Indian growers.

India’s basmati and non-basmati rice exports are expected to be around 17 million tonne against 9.5 million tonnes in the previous financial year, with an 80% increase in exports between April and December 2020, official data showed.

Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 AM IST

All three telecom operators — Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd — which submitted earnest money deposits took part in the auction.(Bloomberg. Representative image)
business

Telcos place bids worth 77,000 crores for 4G spectrum

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The department of telecommunications (DoT) aims to raise at least 3.92 trillion in the auction of 2,308.8 MHz of spectrum. The auction will continue on Tuesday, the minister told reporters.
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, is both the first woman and the first African to serve as the WTO's director-general.(via Reuters)
business

New WTO chief pushes for vaccine access, fisheries deal

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former government minister, donned a mask and doled out welcoming elbow bumps as she took up her job at WTO headquarters on the banks of Lake Geneva.
The ISM said its index of national factory activity rebounded to a reading of 60.8 last month from 58.7 in January. That was the highest level since February 2018.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
The acceleration reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday was despite a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has hurt production at automobile plants.
Wall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis.(via AP)
business

Wall Street set to learn how tough Biden’s watchdogs will be

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say.
Eighteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.(PTI)
business

Centre releases 1.04 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The ministry on Monday released the 18th weekly instalment of 4,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry).
The minister said not only this, the electronic toll collection is set to boost royalty by 10,000 crore per annum.
business

Mandatory FASTag to help save 20k crore per annum on fuel: Nitin Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:26 PM IST
To improve green plantation cover beside highways, e-tagging of plants will be done, Gadkari added.
Officials said that by sponsoring advertisement boards in front of mobile shops, companies have violated advertisement rules.(Shankar narayan/ HT Photo)
business

Mobile retailers write to PM Modi for Amazon probe

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:46 PM IST
AIMRA urged the government to "suspend all Amazon activities in India" until there is an investigation into the company's practices.
The collection is, however, lower than the record <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,875 crore collected in the previous month.
business

GST collections rise 7 pc to 1.13 lakh crore in February

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The gross GST revenue collected in February 2021 is 1,13,143 crore, of which CGST is 21,092 crore, SGST is 27,273 crore, IGST is 55,253 crore (including 24,382 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 9,525 crore (including 660 crore collected on import of goods).
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
business

A taper tantrum around 2024 polls could be Modi govt’s biggest economic trial

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
While most of the economic analysis around the pandemic’s impact on the Indian economy has focused on domestic factors, there is merit in looking at the impact of a near-certain economic disruption to the Indian economy in the next few years
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
business

Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Here is what all you need to know about the much-awaited auction.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to 30K crore annually

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Budget proposes removing the mandatory requirement of getting the accounts audited and reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as chartered accountants
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
