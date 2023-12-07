Reliance in talks with sugar mill operators for biomass plant plans: Report

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the owner of world's largest single-location oil refining complex, is in talks with sugar mill operators in a bid to procure sugarcane press mud- a crucial component for producing compressed biogas, according to a report by The Economic Times. Controlled by Mukesh Ambani, the Reliance Industries Ltd runs the world’s largest refinery complex in Jamnagar.(Reuters file photo)

"RIL is seeking press mud from sugar mills for their compressed biogas plants. It has reached out to large sugar mills which can supply thousands of tonnes of press mud to the company on a daily basis for its biogas plants," an executive aware of the development told the national daily.

The company has also reached out to companies operating sugar mills in different locations across the nation, the executive added.

RIL chairperson Mukesh Ambani in the company's annual shareholder meeting in August had set up 100 CBG plants to convert agri-waste into gas in the coming five years. These plants are expected to consume 5.5 million tonnes of agri-residue and organic waste.

Reliance currently operates a commercial-scale CBG plant at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh which it had commissioned in a record time of just 10 months. It has also set up two demo units for compressed biogas (CBG) at Jamnagar.

"We will rapidly scale this up to 25 CBG plants across India. Our target is to establish 100 CBG plants in the next 5 years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agro-residue and organic waste, thereby mitigating nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions, and producing 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually," he had said.

While speaking at the 7th Edition of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on November 21, the chairperson said that the conglomerate has become India’s largest bio-energy producer, based on the company’s indigenous developed technology.