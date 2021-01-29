Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic firm, again
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) once again went past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country’s most-valued company by market valuation on Friday.
TCS had on Monday only surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.
At close of trade on Friday, RIL’s market capitalisation was at ₹11,68,454.02 crore, which was ₹374.18 crore more than that of TCS' ₹11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.
Shares of RIL closed at ₹1,843.15, registering a decline of 1.78 per cent, while TCS dipped 2.71 per cent to close at ₹3,112.90.
Both RIL and TCS have competed for the coveted status of the country's most valued firm in the past too.
Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.
