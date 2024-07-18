Reliance Jio and Airtel added 3.45 million subscribers in May 2024

Reliance Jio added 2.2 million net subscribers and 3.5 million active subscribers, marking its 27th consecutive month of subscriber growth in the month of May. Jio's visitor location register (VLR) ratio improved to 92.1 per cent in May, reflecting a growing active user base, as per the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

In the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) segment, Jio recorded its highest additions at 0.38 million, driven by the aggressive rollout of JioAirFiber, while Bharti Airtel saw moderate FTTH growth with 0.11 million new subscribers.

Despite the industry's moderate overall subscriber addition of 2 million in May, Jio's strong performance underscores its leading position in the Indian telecom market.

The telecom sector added about 6.1 million mobile broadband (MBB) subscribers across the industry.

Bharti Airtel reported strong MBB additions with 2.6 million new subscribers, though its active subscriber growth was lower at 0.9 million, resulting in a slight decrease in its VLR ratio to 99.1 per cent.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) added 0.8 million MBB subscribers but continued to see declines in both overall and active subscriber bases, losing 0.9 million and 1.7 million subscribers, respectively.

The data further reveals that in May this year, about 12 million subscribers submitted their for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 973.60 million at the end of April-24 to 985.60 million at the end of May-24, since the implementation of MNP.

According to the data Jio's net subscriber additions in May 2024 mark the 27th consecutive month of growth, with monthly increases ranging from 0.7 million to 4.2 million since March 2022.

The company has witnessed a consistent rise followed by subscriber loss in early 2022 due to the SIM consolidation after a tariff hike in November 2021

As per the TRAI, the SIM swap or replacement means a process of acquisition of a new SIM card in place of a lost or non-working SIM card by the existing subscriber.

Number of active wireless subscribers in May stood at 1059.73 million, as per the TRAI.

In addition to its mobile broadband success, Jio also registered significant growth in fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriptions, with a peak addition of 0.38 million subscribers in May 2024, up from 0.35 million in April 2024, the TRAI data observed.

Last month, Jio announced its new unlimited plans which are effective from July 3. At the time of the revision of the tariff rate, The company had said it would continue to leverage the power of technology to deliver the best value and services to its users. (ANI)