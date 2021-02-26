Reliance Jio launches new unlimited plans to usher in '2G-mukt Bharat'
- According to the plan, new users will get a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for two years at ₹1,999.
Reliance Jio on Friday launched its new unlimited services plan for feature phone users in India with its vision of '2G-mukt Bharat'.
Speaking at the event, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio said, "There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain trapped in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution."
"For the last four years, Jio has democratised the internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few. The new JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement," added Ambani.
According to the plan, new users will get a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for two years at ₹1,999. It means users do not need to recharge for 2 years.
There is also another plan at ₹1,499 that offers a JioPhone device, unlimited voice calls and data (2GB high-speed data every month) for one year. In this plan, users do not require to recharge for one year.
According to the company, Reliance Jio has already upgraded more than 100 million feature phone users onto the JioPhone platform. In its '2G-mukt Bharat' movement, Jio has launched these offers to induct 300 million 2G phone users into its services.
