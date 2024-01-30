Reliance Jio urges government to shut down 2G, 3G services: What we know

Reliance Jio urged the government to completely shut down 2G and 3G networks in the country to avoid unnecessary costs. This will also help in migrating all customers to 4G and 5G networks, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company said in response to a consultation paper titled 'Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem' published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Reliance Jio urged for the shutdown of 2G and 3G services in the country.(Reuters)

Urging for the shutdown of 2G and 3G services in the country, Reliance Jio noted, “The Government should come out with a policy and glidepath for closing down the 2G and 3G networks completely so that unnecessary network costs should be avoided, and all customers can be migrated to 4G and 5G services. This will also give great impetus to developing ecosystem to 5G use cases.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“There is no doubt that the 5G services, its ecosystem and use cases will play most crucial role in driving digital transformation across various industries by providing faster and more reliable connectivity. 5G with its faster data speeds, increased bandwidth, and lower latency, will provide businesses and innovators with the connectivity and capabilities that can give wings to their dreams," it added.

Vodafone Idea also noted, “A substantial part of the citizens in the country are generally using older technology i.e. 2G and are not able to access the new generation technology i.e. 4G and 5G despite availability of connectivity. The inability of users to switch to smartphones on account of the cost of these devices, also leads to the users continuing on older technology and hence, not using digital services and most likely ending up being not updated on latest digital technologies and services.”