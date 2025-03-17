Menu Explore
Reliance to end free IPL cricket streaming in India: New subscription plan details

Reuters |
Mar 17, 2025 12:21 PM IST

The new plan, which starts at ₹299 for Jio's mobile users, will enable them to watch the IPL on Reliance-Disney's newly merged JioHotstar streaming platform.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom firm by users, said on Monday it will start charging users to stream Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, ending two years of free streaming of one of the country's most-watched sporting events.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo, centre, interacts with players during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, March 15, 2025.(Swapan Mahapatra/PTI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo, centre, interacts with players during a training session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, March 15, 2025.(Swapan Mahapatra/PTI)

The new recharge plan, which starts at 299 rupees ($3.44) for Jio's mobile users, will enable them to watch the IPL on Reliance-Disney's newly merged JioHotstar streaming platform, the Reliance Group-owned firm said.

IPL, a money spinner and among the country's most-streamed content, is scheduled to be held between March 22 and May 25.

The move comes a month after Reuters reported that the Reliance-Disney JV will no longer offer free streaming for IPL cricket matches, as was the case in 2023 and 2024 in the old JioCinema platform, and will adopt a hybrid model where subscription kicks in after content consumption reaches a threshold.

The new plan also includes a 50-day trial of Reliance Jio's, broadband internet services, to help boost home internet dominance with high-speed sports streaming.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's pricing strategy for the IPL and other cricketing events are closely watched - media rights for those have cost the merged group, India's biggest entertainment giant, nearly $10 billion in recent years.

The JV runs more than 100 TV channels and streaming apps in India's $28-billion media and entertainment market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
