IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
business

ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation

The company, one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, is in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST

ReNew Power Pvt. Ltd is planning to list its shares in the US through the fast-emerging SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) route at a valuation of almost $4 billion, two people aware of the development said.

The company, one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, is in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. ReNew Power had shelved its Indian initial public offering plan in 2019 amid market volatility.

As per Securities Exchange Commission rules, while Riverside will hold up to 20% in the newly listed avatar of ReNew Power, Goldman Sachs along with CPPIB, ADIA and the company’s founder-cum-chairman Sumant Sinha will hold the rest 80%, one of the two people cited above said.

“The due diligence process for the listing of ReNew Power through SPAC has already begun and once completed, it will mark the largest ever listing of an Indian company in the US through SPAC route,” this person said. “In the case of ReNew Power, SPAC Riverside is expected to put in $300 million through equity and another $150 million through warrants.”

Emails sent to Riverside and ReNew Power remained unanswered, while a Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

ReNew is one of India’s largest renewable energy independent power producers with a capacity of 10.14GW, of which 5.73GW is operational.

For the April-September 2020 period, ReNew Power’s total income stood at 782.5 crore as compared to 576.6 crore for the same period in 2019. Its total loss ballooned to 230.4 crore during April-September as compared to 26.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Since the outbreak of covid, the SPAC market has become popular as issuers worry that the conventional IPO market could take many months to recover.

Data from Refinitiv, a data analytics firm, shows 126 SPAC IPOs raised $44 billion in the first nine months of 2020, which is more than three times the sum raised during the same period in 2019, as corporate value creators and investors seek to dodge the volatility and uncertainty of the traditional listing process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Tata Motors’ new chief executive and managing director Marc Llistosella has his task cut out to spearhead the company’s India business in a post-pandemic era.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
Tata Motors’ new chief executive and managing director Marc Llistosella has his task cut out to spearhead the company’s India business in a post-pandemic era.reuters(MINT_PRINT)
business

Tata Motors to focus on CV biz under new CEO

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The appointment of Llistosella indicates that Tata Sons, the parent of Tata Motors, will focus on the commercial vehicle segment to drive the profitability of its India operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.(AP)
The logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.(AP)
business

Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US

By Tarush Bhalla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Baiju Bhatt and Rohan Seth, co-founders of Robinhood and Clubhouse, respectively, are both Stanford alumni and in their 30s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi. (Reuters)
business

NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
In a letter to RBI on the paper, the industry body for NBFCs, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), said that there is a need for uniformity in regulation since these companies perform the same credit function as banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
Sumant Sinha, founder and chairman, ReNew Power.(Mint)
business

ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The company, one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, is in talks to merge with RMG Acquisition owned by Nasdaq-listed SPAC Riverside Capital Management, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vi reported revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,891 crore in October-December, down from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
Vi reported revenue of 10,891 crore in October-December, down from 11,089 crore in the year-ago.(Reuters)
business

Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:21 AM IST
“Revenue is up 1% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention,” the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
The rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 73.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking weakness in the American currency and positive domestic equities(REUTERS)
business

EPF payments of 4 million staff held up

By Prashant K Nanda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:17 AM IST
This is because of a KYC mismatch of employees at the employers’ end, and the retirement fund manager’s field offices are reaching out to these establishments, the authorities said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control led to better-than-expected earnings growth during the quarter.
business

Corporate earnings gathered pace in Dec quarter despite Covid

By Nasrin Sultana, Ravindra Sonavane | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Analysis of 2,485 corporates shows that net profit grew at fastest pace in at least 25 quarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
The virtual hearing, entitled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media, and Retail Investors Collide," will take place on Thursday.(REUTERS)
business

YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop before US House panel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:50 PM IST
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin Capital after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Listing out the guidelines, the union ministry of health (MoHFW) highlighted offices with relatively closer settings with shared spaces and the virus could spread faster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nureca plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
Nureca plans to raise 100 crore through the issue, which includes a reservation of shares worth 1 crore for its employees, (iStock)
business

Nureca IPO to open tomorrow. Dates, price band and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Nureca, which had filed its preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in November, got its observations on January 11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
business

Steel can be used for highway construction, if it meets required standards: Govt

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The GoI in a press release said that the steel proposed to be used would be tested in NABL-accredited laboratories as a third-party check before approval. The move is based on the analysis and discussions with stakeholders and also technical opinion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
business

Amazon launches seller registrations, account management services in Marathi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The development will benefit over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from locations including Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur and Jalgaon among many other cities in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
Establishing a cybersecurity fusion centre or a cyber lab is part of Sebi's three-tier structure for monitoring cybersecurity.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi mulls cybersecurity fusion centre for securities market

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:38 PM IST
The three-tier structure would strengthen the cybersecurity preparedness or resilience of the entire securities market ecosystem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
The Code on Wages was passed by Parliament in 2019 while the three other codes got clearance from both the Houses in 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo )
business

Labour ministry finalises rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:37 AM IST
The four broad codes on wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions (OSH) have already been notified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Petrol at 88.73 a litre in Delhi as price hiked for sixth day in a row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:54 AM IST
The relentless hike has been criticised by opposition parties, including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP