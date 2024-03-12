 Retail inflation almost unchanged at 5.09% in Feb against 5.1% in Jan: Govt - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Retail inflation almost unchanged at 5.09% in Feb against 5.1% in Jan: Govt data

Retail inflation almost unchanged at 5.09% in Feb against 5.1% in Jan: Govt data

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Retail inflation almost unchanged at 5.09% in Feb against 5.1% in Jan: Govt

Retail inflation almost unchanged at 5.09% in Feb against 5.1% in Jan, PTI quotes government data.

Retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.
Retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.1 per cent in January and 6.44 per cent in February 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office, retail inflation in the food basket was at 8.66 per cent in February, marginally up from 8.3 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Last month, the central bank projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal (2023-24) and recorded at 5 per cent in January-March quarter.

SUVODEEP RAKSHIT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, MUMBAI

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities, told Reuters,"February CPI inflation print does not add to any further worries. We expect the inflation trajectory to remain around 4.5%-5% in FY2025, with a sharp base effect led dip to around 3% in the second quarter."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On